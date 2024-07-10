Oilers must win on Saturday to stay in the race for fourth in the East

July 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, are in a position to still make the playoffs in their second season as a franchise.

The scenario is very simple, the Oilers must win their final two games, and the Quad City Steamwheelers must lose their final two games. The benefit of this opportunity for Tulsa is that they face Quad City this weekend at the BOK Center on July 13, at 7:05 p.m. CT, easily the most important game in franchise history.

The Quad City Steamwheelers (7-7) hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference over the Tulsa Oilers (5-9). The Oilers have a chance to sweep the Steamwheeelers in the season series with a win on Saturday which would give Tulsa the tiebreaker necessary in a season where both teams finish 7-9. In order for Quad City to finish 7-9, Tulsa would need to win on Saturday, and in the following week, the Steamwheelers would need to lose to the Jacksonville Sharks (4-10) in Jacksonville, Florida on July 20. Tulsa will also need to take care of business at home on July 19, at 7:05 p.m. CT inside the BOK Center against the Massachusetts Pirates (8-7).

The Jacksonville Sharks have won three of their last five games and have looked much improved. With a victory on Saturday for the Oilers, there is a very realistic chance of Tulsa clinching their first playoff berth in franchise history in just year number two.

Tulsa will stay home to face the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday, July 13 at 7:05 p.m. CT at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

