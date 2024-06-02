Oilers' Football Comeback Stymied by San Diego

June 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, powered by Community Care, lost to the San Diego Strike Force 42-34 on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their opening drives. Arthur Jackson slipped through zone coverage, putting the Strike Force up 6-0 with 5:41 remaining in the quarter. Rudy Johnson's first receiving touchdown in the final three minutes of the opening frame set San Diego up 14-0 following a successful two-point conversion.

Oilers' quarterback Andre Sale cut the Strike Force lead to 14-7, floating a pass above coverage to Josh Crockett inthe receivers' return from injured reserve, on the first play of the second quarter. Nate Davis answered with his third passing touchdown of the game, connecting with Jackson again on the following drive and restoring a two-possession lead for the Strike Force. Sale added a rushing touchdown with roughly nine minutes left in the frame, benefitting for a "tush push", bringing the score 21-14 after a Michael Hall extra point. On the following play, Johnson flew through the secondary a second time, hauling in Davis' toss, propeling San Diego to a 28-14 lead.

Jonathan Nance turned on his own jets on the opening kick return of the second half, bringing the Oilers within one possession with a lightning-quick return.

Jackson nabbed his third receiving touchdown with a little less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, securing a dart from Davis on a fourth-and-nine strike. Alexis Rosario outworked his opponents on another fourth-down play in the final quarter, putting the Oilers within a possession, but San Diego held on for the victory.

The Oilers return to action on the road next Saturday, June 8 in Jacksonville, Florida for a second meeting with the Jacksonville Sharks.

