Ohio's Trent Vogelhuber Named Seventh Head Coach in Monsters Franchise History

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that Ohio native Trent Vogelhuber was appointed by the Columbus Blue Jackets as the seventh head coach in Monsters franchise history, replacing outgoing head coach Mike Eaves. Born in the Cleveland area and raised in Dublin, OH, Vogelhuber served as an assistant coach for the Monsters for the past four seasons following his retirement as a player prior to the 2018-19 campaign. Selected by Columbus in the seventh round (211th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, the 33-year-old was the first Columbus native to be drafted by the Blue Jackets.

"We are thrilled to name Trent Vogelhuber as the next head coach of the Cleveland Monsters," said Monsters General Manager and Columbus Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel Chris Clark. "Trent has done a terrific job as an assistant coach over the past four years, including leading the bench at times during this past season, and has earned this opportunity. He is extremely bright, hard-working and passionate about the game and we believe he will succeed in developing our young players, while putting a winning team on the ice for the passionate fans in Cleveland."

"I'm humbled by the opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Cleveland Monsters," said Vogelhuber. "It's a privilege to be in this position and it's a responsibility I will not take lightly. Cleveland is home and we will do everything in our power to make our great city proud."

A right-shooting forward during his playing career, Vogelhuber spent one season with the Monsters, posting 11-16-27 with 65 penalty minutes and a +13 rating while serving as an assistant captain in 2015-16. In 17 playoff appearances that year, Vogelhuber tallied 2-5-7 with eight penalty minutes and a +6 rating, helping lead the Monsters to the first Calder Cup championship in franchise history and the city of Cleveland's tenth AHL crown.

In 267 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, the Monsters, and the San Antonio Rampage spanning parts of seven seasons from 2011-18, Vogelhuber tallied 28-45-73 with 191 penalty minutes and a +8 rating and added 6-10-16 with 20 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 34 appearances for the ECHL's Evansville IceMen in 2012-13.

Prior to his professional career, Vogelhuber notched 21-30-51 with 123 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 149 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University spanning four seasons from 2008-12, helping the RedHawks claim the 2009-10 CCHA Regular Season and 2011 CCHA Tournament Championships. Vogelhuber additionally supplied 0-1-1 with a -2 rating in two appearances for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers in 2007-08.

