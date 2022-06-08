Belly's Community Crew Set to Visit Events Around Quinte Region this Summer

June 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Molson Coors Beverage Company are excited to announce a new five-year partnership extension, that will see Molson Coors beverages continue to be served to Sens fans at CAA Arena and at their favourite game-night spots around the Bay of Quinte Region through the 2026-27 American Hockey League Season.

The new deal builds on a partnership which began with Molson Coors being named an inaugural sponsor of the Belleville Sens in 2017-18 and will allow fans to find some of the company's traditional favourites, as well as its newest products, at CAA Arena, including beer, seltzer, and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

"Molson was our very first founding partner and it is an absolute privilege to expand our relationship even further over the next five years," said Belleville Sens Vice President Breanne Matthews. "It truly speaks to our mutual commitment to the Bay of Quinte Region and our enhanced customer experience goals."

"Having been a proud inaugural sponsor of the Belleville Senators, we're thrilled to return to the team with another multiyear partnership," says Steve Zmudczynski, National Vice President of Partnerships for Molson Coors Beverage Company. "As the official beer sponsor of the CAA Arena and Belleville Senators, we're committed to collaborating and continuing to raise the bar on the fan experience."

Molson Coors and the Belleville Sens will also work with local establishments to bring an enhanced hockey experience to fans in the Bay of Quinte Region, with more details regarding that to be revealed in the near future.

Fans interested in renewing, or purchasing Belleville Senators season ticket memberships, can get more information on those packages.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.