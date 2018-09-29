O'Grady's Gem Forces Decisive Game Five for Championship

September 29, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 6-3 on Saturday night in Game Four of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Bethpage Ballpark. The best-of-five series is now tied at two games apiece.

Sugar Land grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI double to right field by Matt Chavez off Ducks starter Dennis O'Grady. Long Island responded right away in the bottom of the inning, as Jordany Valdespin and Daniel Fields scored on wild pitches by Skeeters starter Dallas Beeler.

The Ducks extended their lead to 4-1 in the second with three consecutive two-out hits, including a two-run double to right by Valdespin. Two more runs in the third on a two-out, two-run single to center by Cody Puckett widened Long Island's advantage to five.

The Skeeters closed to within 6-2 in the seventh on Alvaro Rondon's RBI single to left. Another run in the ninth on back-to-back two-out doubles by Albert Cordero and Denis Phipps made it a 6-3 ballgame, but pinch hitter Javier Betancourt then struck out to end the ballgame.

O'Grady (1-0) earned the win, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four. Beeler (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over two and one-third innings with five strikeouts. Carlos Pimentel and Fernando Abad pitched the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to secure the win.

Puckett led the Flock with three hits in the game. Valdespin and Fields each added a pair of hits.

The Ducks and Skeeters will now play a winner-take-all Game Five of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Thundersticks. Left-hander Jake Fisher (8-7, 3.92; 1-0, 1.98) takes the mound for the Ducks against Skeeters southpaw James Russell (8-4, 2.36; 1-0, 2.08).

