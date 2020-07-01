Ogden Raptors 2020 Championship Season Cancelled

July 1, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





Ogden, UT. On Tuesday June 30th , 2020, Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing professional affiliated players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will be not professional season which includes the Ogden Raptors. The Raptors were set to open their 28th year in the great city of Ogden.

"We are so disappointed that the 2020 season will not be played, but we remain committed to providing a first class atmosphere while ensuring people's safety and health when visiting Lindquist Field, the "Best Ballpark View in the World". As always, we will continue to support our Ogden community and look forward to Raptors Baseball returning in 2021", says Raptors President, Dave Baggott.

For all our 2020 Friends, Sponsors, Ticket Holders, and Fans, we will be reaching out to you in the near future for all the next steps in regard to your account with the Raptors Family. Our goal remains to be a valued member of your lives. We thank everyone for your continued support, understanding, and patience during this surreal moment in time.

Please stay tuned to the Raptors Social Media and website for future summer events such as Movie Nights, Dinners on the Diamond, etc., so we can continue to host events this summer at Lindquist Field.

Thank you for your support of Raptors Baseball, and remember, let's spread the Kindness!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.