Next up on Centerfield Cinema: Mamma Mia, Space Jam, Stop Making Sense

The PaddleHeads and Roxy Theater, in partnership with ATG Cognizant, and the Trail 103.3 have announced the next three films in the summer-long Centerfield Cinema series. Following this coming Thursday's, nearly sold out showing of Jaws and the much anticipated July 9th showing of Mad Max: Fury Road - movie goers will be treated to the 2008 jukebox musical, Mamma Mia on Thursday, July 16th, the 1996 slam dunk comedy, Space Jam on Thursday, July 23rd, and the 1984 Talking Heads concert film, Stop Making Sense on Thursday July 30th. Tickets are available now for these titles at: https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. showings.

One day away from the fourth installment of Centerfield Cinema, tickets for July 2 nd showing of Jaws are almost sold out! For this week's film, and all future movie titles, wishful movie goers are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

Tickets for all announced titles can be purchased through, www.gopaddleheads.com, directly at https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md or the night of each showing at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field box office.

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be strongly advised to wear face coverings, diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

With the PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater, and ATG Cognizant's remaining Centerfield Cinema schedule to be released, stay tuned for announcements of future titles and a full list of summer-long stadium events - in what is set to be a fun filled summer at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway.

