Offseason Conversation with Symone Abbott

November 1, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Symone Abbott

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Symone Abbott(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know outside hitter Symone Abbott in the eighth edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Abbott talks about currently playing professional volleyball in Greece with Aris Thessaloniki, returning to the Rise for a second season, insights of becoming a seasoned veteran, and much more.

To start things off, how is everything going for you over in Greece?

It's going really well. I'm learning more about the game every day and getting a lot of in-game reps, which is the reason why I wanted to come here. I think the added pressure of playing in games is something I wouldn't be able to get in practice if I had just stayed at home. So, yeah, I wanted more in-game reps and that pressure. I wanted to go to a team and carry the load offensively to get back in that rhythm and then bring that experience back to Grand Rapids.

A lot of Pro Volleyball Federation players switched teams over the offseason. Why did you decide to re-sign with the Rise for a second season?

Two reasons: One, I feel like I didn't do everything that I wanted to do last season for the team. I feel like I have a lot more to give. [My time in Grand Rapids] didn't feel finished for me. And two, [Rise head coach] Cathy George. I trust her and she sees the potential in me, even though it's not always insanely obvious. She sees beneath the surface and is willing to invest in me as a player.

With so many roster changes, how does it feel for a seasoned pro like yourself when facing off against former teammates? What is that experience like?

It doesn't affect me too much. If anything, it just helps because I know them, and I know how they play. So, it helps for scouting purposes. But whether I know somebody on the other team or not, it doesn't affect the way I go into a match.

Images from this story

