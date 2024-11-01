Orlando Valkyries to Host Open House on December 7

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that the team will host a "select-a-seat" open house at the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, December 7, from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The event will provide Valkyries fans and the public with a firsthand look at the team and the opportunity to select their season or gameday seats ahead of the 2025 campaign.

"As we draw closer to the start of our second season in the Pro Volleyball Federation, the Valkyries want to showcase who we are and what we offer," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "Our fans and followers will have an up close and personal opportunity to experience our product, our players and coaches, and the energetic atmosphere experience we provide during our gamedays. Our open house will give fans the ability to "test drive" seats they may want to purchase, as well as meet our team and staff. This will be a great event that will get fans excited ahead of our season beginning in January."

While attending the open house, fans will be able to watch the team practice, meet and greet with players and coaches, and secure official Valkyries merchandise. The event will also feature a Kids Zone with various games and prizes for young fans, and food and beverages will be provided for all attendees.

For more information about the open house, email Info@OrlandoValkyries.com.

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

