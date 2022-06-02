Offense backs dazzling start by Williams as Fresno beats Modesto 7-1

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (31-16) growled past the Modesto Nuts (21-26) 7-1 Wednesday night from John Thurman Field. With the victory, Fresno improved to 18-2 when allowing three runs or fewer and 15-5 on the road. The Grizzlies hold a three-game lead over the San Jose Giants with 17 games left in the first half.

Fresno starter Case Williams continued his impressive stretch of starts, tossing his fifth consecutive outing of six-plus innings. Williams (3-1, win) concluded his evening by tying a career-high with 6.1 frames of work. He permitted one run on eight hits and one walk while fanning five. Over his past six appearances, Williams has allowed two runs or fewer and has struck out 46 batters.

For the second straight game, the Grizzlies bullpen did not yield a hit or run. Ever Moya, Tyler Ahearn and Felix Ramires combined to punch out four in the triumph. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has permitted four runs over their past three affairs.

The Fresno offense supported Williams and company by supplying 11 hits for a second consecutive contest. Adael Amador, Yanquiel Fernandez, Warming Bernabel and EJ Andrews Jr. tallied multi-hits for the Grizzlies. Bernabel and Fernandez rocked two-RBI doubles each to put Fresno ahead 4-0. The other three runs came across in the eighth from a Zach Kokoska RBI single and Trevor Boone two-RBI triple.

Modesto plated their only run in the sixth from a Ben Ramirez single to right, netting Robert Perez. Amador Arias and Edwin Arroyo each notched a pair of hits. William Fleming (3-5) suffered the loss for the Nuts. Both clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Modesto.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Trevor Boone (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, CS)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Edwin Arroyo (2-5, 2 2B)

- 2B Amador Arias (2-3, BB)

- 1B Ben Ramirez (1-4, RBI)

- DH Robert Perez (1-4, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday June 2 Modesto Nuts (Road) Fresno RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 8.15) vs. Modesto RHP Jimmy Kingsbury (1-0, 2.08) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Hunter Goodman reached base three times, but saw his four-game homer streak come to an end.

