Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

June 2, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Nuts RHP Jimmy Kingsbury are the probable starters.

PLAYOFF RACE: The Grizzlies hold a three-game lead over the San Jose Giants with 19 games left in the first half. If Fresno holds on to win the first half, they will clinch a playoff berth for the second straight season since joining the California League.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the first meeting in Modesto. Last season, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

CASE CLOSED: Last night, Fresno starter Case Williams continued his impressive stretch of starts, tossing his fifth consecutive outing of six-plus innings. Williams (3-1, win) concluded his evening by tying a career-high with 6.1 frames of work. He permitted one run on eight hits and one walk while fanning five. Over his past six appearances, Williams has allowed two runs or fewer and has struck out 46 batters.

GREEN WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Mason Green was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 23 - 29. Green's dominant start on Sunday, May 29 against Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Ports. Green earned his fourth win of the season after a terrific outing on Sunday. The lefty tossed seven and one-third scoreless innings, a career-best for him and a season-high by a Fresno pitcher. Green allowed three hits and one walk while fanning a career-high nine over 99 pitches (65 strikes). On top of that, the Fresno defense turned a season-high four double plays. The University of Central Missouri product has not given up a run over his last two starts, spanning 14 innings. In his last four outings (26.1 frames), Green has permitted only one run on 15 hits, nine walks and 23 strikeouts. The 23-year old leads the California League among qualified pitchers in ERA (1.93) and lowest batting average against him (.202). Green is now the fourth Grizzlies player and second pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (RHP Victor Juarez, May 16-22, 1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

FROM HOOSIER TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #29 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his fifth start in a Fresno uniform. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 down in the Rockies Arizona complex. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). He hurled eight innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) while striking out nine. Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (7-7), Beige (5-2), Black & Gold (5-1), Gray (12-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

JUNE 3, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 5.75) vs RHP Jordan Jackson (3-3, 2.94)

JUNE 4, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 6:05 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 3.12) vs RHP Joseph Hernandez (4-1, 2.78)

JUNE 5, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 2:05 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (4-1, 1.93) vs RHP Michael Morales (2-5, 5.63)

JUNE 7, 2022 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Jarrod Cande (1-1, 2.65)

Recent Transactions:

5/31: RHP Juan Mejia: Activated off IL

5/31: C/1B Bryant Quijada: Activated off IL

5/31: UTL AJ Lewis: Assigned to A+ Spokane

5/31: OF Braiden Ward: Assigned to A+ Spokane

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.