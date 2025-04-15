OF Jheremy Vargas Transferred to High-A Wisconsin

April 15, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that UTL Jeremy Vargas has been transferred to High-A Wisconsin. The active roster now stands at 27 players, with 2 players on the Injured List. Vargas appeared in 4 games with the Shuckers and recorded his first Double-A hit on April 5 against Pensacola.

