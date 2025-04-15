Caleb Ketchup Joins Trash Pandas from High-A Tri-City

MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels made the following roster move on Tuesday that impacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas roster. Infielder Caleb Ketchup was transferred to Rocket City from High-A Tri-City, placing the roster at the maximum of 28 players.

For the Dust Devils, the 23-year-old from Atlanta appeared in eight games, batting .143 (2-for-14) with a home run, four RBI, six runs scored, six walks, three steals and logged a .400 on-base percentage. In 2024, he led the Angels farm system, all of High-A, and ranked T-3rd in MiLB with 65 stolen bases while playing for Tri-City, Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake. Ketchup also ranked third in the Northwest League with 62 walks and fifth in the league with 68 runs scored.

Ketchup was promoted to the Trash Pandas last season on September 10. In his first at-bat for Rocket City on September 11, he hit the game-tying three-run home run in the second inning at Chattanooga, becoming the first Trash Panda since Denzer Guzman to homer in his initial plate appearance with the team. During his time with Rocket City, was 2-for-8 in three games, including the home run, and three RBIs. Promoted to Salt Lake on September 14, he made his Triple-A debut, appearing in seven games and recording a .241 batting average.

The infielder was a standout at Lipscomb University in Nashville before being drafted by the Angels in the 15th round in 2023. Following his redshirt freshman season in 2022 he was named Baseball Freshman All-American, ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, and ASUN All-Freshman Team.

The Trash Pandas open up their first road trip of 2025 on Tuesday night with game one of a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:05 pm at Riverwalk Stadium. The game will be available for fans on Bally Live and MiLB.tv, or they can listen on 97.7 HD-2 or through trashpandasbaseball.com

The second homestand for the Rocket City Trash Pandas runs from Tuesday, April 22-27, against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field. Tuesday, April 22, features a Caden Dana bobblehead for the first 1,500 fans 18 and over presented by SportsMed. Wednesday, April 23, is another Education Day Matinee with a special 11:05 am first pitch. Thursday, April 24, is Comic and Pop Culture Night, presented by Storm Guard Roofing and includes appearances by Priscilla Presley, George Newbern, and Walter Jones. Friday, April 25, is another spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Show! The weekend will feature special appearances from the ZOOperstars! on Saturday, April 26, and Bluey on Sunday, April 27.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

