OF Elier Hernandez Named 2023 Round Rock Express MVP

October 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - On Thursday, the Round Rock Express announced that OF Elier Hernandez was named the 2023 Round Rock Express Most Valuable Player. Hernandez finished the season leading the club in doubles (36), RBI (99), runs scored (98), hits (165) and games played (137).

Hernandez posted a 26-game hitting streak from May 31-June 25, which was the longest hitting streak in club history. The right-hander also set the franchise's single-season record for hits since becoming a Triple-A club in 2005.

"Elier Hernandez's consistency was a key ingredient to our 89-win season and PCL Second Half title," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Over the last three seasons, fans have become accustomed to the sight of Elier patrolling the outfield and robbing home runs, and his 26-game hitting streak will go down as one of the great feats of any Express hitter in club history."

Hernandez slashed .298/.359/.478/.837 and led the Pacific Coast League in hits and doubles. He set new single-season highs in hits, doubles, home runs (18), RBI, runs scored and walks (50). After his 26-game hitting streak, Hernandez also added a 17-game hitting streak from July 23-August 12.

In June, Hernandez slashed .381/.419/.680/.1.099 with six doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven walks and 19 strikeouts. He was named the PCL Player of the Week for the week of June 5-11.

Hernandez had four games with four RBI, seven games with three RBI and 14 games with two RBI. He also led the club in multi-hit games with 47 and tallied four hits in two games. His first four-hit game of the season came in game one of a doubleheader on May 31 against Sugar Land, when he went 4-for-4 with one double and four RBI.

On June 9 at Salt Lake, Hernandez went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored as the E-Train beat the Bees by a final score of 9-3. It was the third multi-homer game of his career and the first since August 27, 2021 while playing for the Express against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The 28-year-old is a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. He made his Major League debut last year for the Texas Rangers and appeared in 14 games from July 14-August 16, 2022.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.