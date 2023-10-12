Rocky Horror Picture Show Returns to Greater Nevada Field this Weekend with Two Shows

WHAT: The cult classic, Rocky Horror Picture Show movie screenings featuring live actors from The Bawdy Caste.

WHEN: Friday, October 13th, 2023 and Saturday, October 14th, 2023. Each show will start at 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field.

DETAILS: Back by popular demand featuring a costume contest, Cuervo and Kraken drink specials & samplings, and the renown Bawdy Castes' unique shadow acting on stage during the movie will provide a fun and immersive experience for all attendees. The film will be screened on a high-resolution LED screen on the stage and on TV monitors throughout the upstairs area at Greater Nevada Field.

TICKETS: Can be purchased at GreaterNevadaField.com/RockyHorror.

