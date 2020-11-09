October 2020 Community Report

November 9, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





In the month of October, The Stockton Ports delivered $200 worth of gift cards to six different schools in our local community. After raising $1,200 through a Virtual Back to School Drive, The Ports were able to purchase gift cards to support Hong Kingston, Pittman, Pulliam, Cleveland, Kennedy, and Adams Elementary schools in their efforts to adapt to virtual learning. With COVID-19 Guidelines followed, the gift cards were hand delivered to each school along with a personal message wishing them the best of luck during the school year. This was the first time The Ports held this event, and after the success that it brought about, it is safe to say that this will become an annual drive to benefit the Stockton Unified School District at the start of each school year.

Later in the month of October, Splash made some Halloween visits around town and participated in events taking place in our local community. The first stop was Chase Chevrolet's "Trunk or Treat" where Splash handed out candy to children and families at this drive through event. Splash was greeted with smiles and cheers, although he did get frightened at times due to some scary costumes! After "Trunk or Treat", Splash's next stop was at a new venue in town called Stocklandia, a permanent location filled with a variety of local food trucks and boutiques that recently opened. Splash was given a plethora of different foods and desserts to try, all of which he loved. He was also greeted by many Stockton Ports fans asked to take pictures with all of them. The Stockton Ports were happy to be out in the community are excited to continue their community efforts in the upcoming months!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from November 9, 2020

October 2020 Community Report - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.