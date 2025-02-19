Oakland Signs UTIL Pat Monteith

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers announce the signing of utility player Pat Monteith to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Monteith spent all four seasons of his college career at Division II North Greenville University, which is coached by former Oakland A's catcher Landon Powell. Monteith had a prestigious career which included a National Championship in 2022 and an All-American Selection in 2023. In the 216 career games he played, he slashed .336/.481/.622 with 53 HR and 183 RBI.

His athleticism allowed him to play all over the diamond during his time at NGU. He was both an everyday starting third baseman and starting center fielder in consecutive seasons and registered time at first base, left field, right field, and shortstop.

Monteith is 23 years old from Charleston, South Carolina.

