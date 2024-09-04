Oakland Gets Win Over Yolo, 12-2

September 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Davis, CA - The Oakland Ballers (56-36; 29-15) and Yolo High Wheelers (51-39; 28-16) have been battling for first place much of the last three weeks so a close series was expected. So far it's 1-1, with each team a blowout victory as Oakland returned the favor Wednesday at Dobbins Stadium winning 12-2. As of this post, both teams are still on the precipice of the playoffs. Oakland is regains sole possession of first place by one game over Yolo while the High Wheelers six-game winning streak was halted. The High Wheelers magic number remains at one to clinch at least a post-season birth as does the Ballers.

It looked good early for Yolo scoring twice in the first. Second baseman Bobby Lada (17) hit a solo homer to left making it 1-0. It was his second homer of the series (Grand Slam on Tuesday) and seventh RBI of the series. Left fielder Jose Gonzalez followed with a double to left--extending his on-base streak to 38 games. After him, designated hitter Braedon Blackford delivered an RBI single to left giving the hometown club a 2-0 lead.

However, that was short-lived. The Ballers with two out, had runners at first and second with third baseman Brad Burckel (11) at the plate. Yolo pitcher Brandon McPherson (6-2) with two strikes hung a breaking pitch and Burckel hit it out to right field making it 3-2 Oakland. Five of his 11 homers have come against Yolo.

Oakland added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. Second baseman Daunte Stuart (7) accounted for two of those runs with a homer to left, and the other came on a single by catcher Tripp Clark. The Ballers came through with three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to salt things.

The Yolo offense was dormant much of the way as after Blackford's first inning hit, ten straight High Wheelers were retired through the fourth inning and 18 batters came up in between hits as they didn't get another "knock" until the seventh. The High Wheelers did have a chance after three walks in the fifth inning and had the bases loaded with one out but couldn't score. Oakland reliever Conner Richardson (6-0) came on and despite allowing a walk, worked around the threat getting a pop up and strikeout--thus earning the win. Reed Butz was the spot starter for the Ballers. He gave up two runs (both earned) in four-plus innings with four strikeouts.

McPherson issued ten hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed seven runs and struck out six with no walks. It matched the most hits and runs he's allowed this season.

The teams meet again on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in Davis. Luke Short will make the start for Oakland, the right-hander will be opposed by Yolo lefty Brandon Mitchell.

HIGH TALES

Oakland leads the season series 17-15

Prior to Wednesday, the High Wheelers hadn't trailed by five runs since the 8-3 loss against Boise on August 24th--span of seven games

Shortstop Braylin Marine's six-game hitting streak was snapped, he was 12-29 during that time, .414. His average is at .385. Coming into Wednesday he was third in the Pioneer League in hitting

Gonzalez was 1-3, his average sits at .378. He entered the game fourth in the league in that department

Newcomer Taylor Lomack has hits in his first two at-bats for Yolo; singles Tuesday and Wednesday

Brayland Skinner who has played just about every day this season as the leadoff man/center fielder had the day off. Tanner Smith started in his place in both spots

