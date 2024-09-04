Billings Holds Advantage Throughout in 9-5 Defeat

September 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened their final homestand of the regular season Tuesday in the first game in a 6-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs. These two squads have had their battles over the last 3 seasons with postseason matchups highlighting that in the last 2 years. Despite that not being a possible scenario in this season, the Mustangs can end their season on a high with a successful week on the road. Their performance in game 1 of this series Tuesday got them off to a good start.

The Mustangs would jump to the board in the first 3 innings to hold the lead in the early going.Mustangs starter Shane Spencer would then hold the PaddleHeads offense off the board from innings 3 through 6. Extra base hit success would then play a big role for the Mustangs attack building their lead to as big as 6 runs. The PaddleHeads would cut into that deficit in the 9th inning but would ultimately fall short in a 9-5 loss to open the series.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.