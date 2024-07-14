Oakland Finishes First Half with Winning Record

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers finish the first half of the Pioneer League season with a winning record in their inaugural season, going 27-21 in their first 48 games. The team ends in fourth place in the league standings and will miss a playoff spot by just 2.0 games.

The Ballers congratulate the Missoula Paddleheads and the Glacier Range Riders on securing first half playoff berths.

In the team's short history, it has already seen some amazing individual performances and gritty team wins. Starting pitcher Christian Cosby leads the PBL in strikeouts with 75, has the second most wins with a 5-1 record and carries a top-five ERA at 4.89. Austin Davis is second in the league in stolen bases with 27 and slashed .335/.450/.536 in the first half. Closer Chandler David is tied for the league lead in saves with 6 despite being with the club for less than a month. And franchise player Dondrei Hubbard won the first two Knockout Rounds in franchise history.

Oakland also saw a league-high four players have their contracts purchased with the team completing transfers for RHP Danny Kirwin, RHP Tyler Davis, RHP Elijah Pleasants, and RHP Carson Lambert.

Now that the first half is over, the records will reset across the league and all 12 teams will vie for the top two spots in the standings for a second half playoff spot. Should either Missoula or Glacier finish in the top two spots in the second half, a wild card team will be selected for the playoffs. The wild card(s) will be the team(s) with the next best overall record(s) from the entire season.

The Ballers will begin the second half on the road in Davis against the Yolo High Wheelers, then will return home on July 26 for their first home series also against Yolo. The Ballers will also welcome some new faces to Raimondi Park in August as the Boise Hawks and Idaho Falls Chukars make their first trips to Oakland.

Tickets for all remaining games can be purchased by going to tickets.oaklandballers.com. For more information on the Oakland Ballers visit our website at www.oaklandballers.com .

