First Half Finishes on High Note

July 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Mustangs beat the Idaho Falls Chukars in the first-half finale Sunday afternoon 17-10.

Billings sent 11 men to the plate in the second part of a seven run inning to lead 10-0. Abe Valdez led off the inning with a walk, while Mitch Moralez picked up a hit. Taylor Lomack hit his second double of the game to bring home Valdez, while Brendan Ryan bunted home Moralez to lead 5-0.

Connor Denning walked, which brought Gary Llora to the plate with the bases loaded. Lora picked up his third RBI with a walk, while Jacob Kline picked up his second of four RBIs with a sac fly, while Briley Knight walked home a run with the bases loaded. Abe Valdez hit an RBI single to give the Mustangs a 10-0 lead.

The Chukars had a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the second to bring themselves within nine runs and a score of 10-1.

The Mustangs had an RBI triple from Ryan after Lomack walked to lead off the inning to go back up by 10 runs and a score of 11-1.

Idaho Falls surged through the next three innings picking up seven runs.

In the third, the Chukars had five hits in a row off Mustangs starter James Deloatch, with an RBI by Roberto Gonzalez and a two-RBI single by Nick Iannatone. Brandon Bohning hit an RBI double to make it 11-5.

In the fourth, Gonzalez hit a two-RBI single to make it 11-7.

A wild pitch by Trevor Jackson allowed a run to score in the fifth to make it 11-8.

The Mustangs scored six runs combined through the seventh and eighth. Jacob Kline hit an RBI double to give the Mustangs a 12-8 lead, while Briley Knight hit a two-RBI double to lead 14-8.

In the eighth, Gary Lora hit a three-RBI double to put the game away and give the Mustangs a 17-8 lead.

Jonathan Haab walked three, and gave up a pair of runs, but he also struck out the side to end the game.

The Mustangs finish the first half 22-26, and they open up the second half with a six-game home stand against the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Coverage starts 6:15 p.m. Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m, on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

