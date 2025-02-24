Oakland Drafts Gabe Vasquez from Florida Tryout

February 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Ballers drafted 1B/OF Gabe Vasquez with their first round pick in the Pioneer League's Florida Tryout Camp Draft on Sunday. The draft is an alternating "snake" style draft going by record from the previous season. Since Oakland had the second-best record in the league in 2024, they held picks 11 (1st round) and 14 (2nd round).

The three day camp, which culminated with a draft, saw over 100 players vie for a spot on a PBL team roster with a special designation as a 26th man. The Ballers selected Vasquez with their first round pick and passed on their second round pick.

The 24-year-old Vasquez graduated from Texas Southern Univeristy in 2023 after a pretty productive college career. He attended two Junior Colleges in Texas and McNeese State before securing a starting role at Texas Southern in 2022. He broke out in a monster way that year slashing .363/. 474/.709 with 9 HR and 67 RBI. Vasquez followed that up with another productive year of hitting .267 with 10 HR and 35 RBI, while leading the team in walks (47).

Ballers host Casey Pratt broke down the draft and the selection of Vasquez with Oakland Assistant Coach James Harris in an interview which can be found here: https://youtu.be/RwieC62tA2Y?si=V4sN8yprB8lLmDD2

The full draft recap is as follows:

Round 1

1 - Grand Junction Jackalopes - RHP Zach DeVito

2 - Great Falls Voyagers - RHP Jose Ochoa

3 - Idaho Falls Chukars - RHP Danny Glenos

4 - Ogden Raptors - LHP Teddy Rodliff

5 - Billings Mustangs (trade) - TWP Tariq Bacon

6 - Great Falls Voyagers (trade) - SS Luis Moreno

7 - Glacier Range Riders - RHP Michael Stellmack

8 - Rocky Mountain Vibes (trade) - OF Brock Boynton

9 - Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers - RHP Gaylen Rutledge

10 - Northern Colorado Owlz - LHP Max Maarleveld

11 - Oakland Ballers - 1B/OF Gabe Vasquez

12 - Northern Colorado Owlz (trade) - OF Matthew Fabian

Round 2

Rocky Mountain Vibes - 1B Chris Wright

Billings Mustangs - RHP Trey Valka

Glacier Range Riders - 1B Josh Rego

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.