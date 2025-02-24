PBL Drafts 15 Players from 2025 Florida Tryout

Davenport, FL - The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an MLB Partner League, proudly announces that 15 players have been drafted following its highly competitive 2025 Florida Tryout Camp at Northeast Regional Park in Davenport, Florida.

The tryout camp, held from February 21st to 23rd in partnership with Magnus Sports Group, BaseballCloud, and Yakkertech, featured over 100 players showcasing their talents through live scrimmages, drills, and evaluations. PBL Managers, General Managers, and professional scouts from all 12 Pioneer League clubs were in attendance to identify the next wave of professional baseball talent.

2025 Pioneer League Florida Tryout Draft Results

With the first overall pick in the Florida Tryout Draft, the Grand Junction Jackalopes selected Zach DeVito, a pitcher from Lithia, Florida.

Complete List of Drafted Players:

1. Zach DeVito-RHP-Grand Junction Jackalopes

2. Jose Ochoa-RHP-Great Falls Voyagers

3. Danny Glenos-RHP-Idaho Falls Chukars

4. Teddy Rodlife-LHP-Ogden Raptors

5. Tariq Bacon-LHP/OF-Billings Mustangs

6. Luis Moreno-SS-Great Falls Voyagers

7. Michael Stellmack-RHP-Glacier Range Riders

8. Brock Boyton-OF-Rocky Mountain Vibes

9. Galen Rutledge-OF-Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

10. Max Maarleveld-LHP-Northern Colorado Owlz

11. Gabe Vasquez-LF-Oakland Ballers

12. Mathew Fabian-RF-Northern Colorado Owlz

13. Chris Wright-1B-Glacier Range Riders

14. Leonard "Trey" Valka-RHP-Billings Mustangs

15. Josh Rego-1B-Northern Colorado Owlz

A Stepping Stone to the Pros

Pioneer League Commissioner Henry Hunter praised the depth of talent at this year's tryouts:

"Every year, our tryout camps continue to grow, providing an incredible opportunity for players to prove they belong in professional baseball. This draft class is filled with guys who have the potential to excel in the PBL and beyond. We are excited for each and every player to take the next step in his professional career."

Next Opportunity: Arizona Tryout Camp in April

Players interested in taking the next step in their professional career will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot at the upcoming Arizona Tryout Camp, taking place April 15-17, 2025, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, AZ. Interested athletes can register at pioneerleague.prestosports.com/tryouts/2025/index for a chance to showcase their skills in front of PBL managers and scouts.

The PBL Tryout Camps are open to players aged 18 and older with less than three years of professional experience. Players who are not eligible to play in the PBL are still encouraged to participate, as their performance data may be accessed by other professional leagues.

Full eligibility details can be found at pioneerleague.prestosports.com/players/eligibility.

The Pioneer League's historic 85th season kicks off on May 20, 2025, with all games available for live streaming on FloSports.com.

