NY Boulders and Fidelis Care Team up to Fight Hunger in Rockland County

November 10, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - This November, the New York Boulders and Fidelis Care, one of the team's key corporate partners since 2014, are joining together to help feed Rockland County's hungry. For each home run that was hit by a Boulders player during the 2022 season at the team's home, Clover Stadium, the Boulders Community Fund - the team's philanthropic, charitable arm - and Fidelis Care are donating $50 to People to People, totaling $4,250 for 85 home runs.

"We picked a great season to become the Boulders bombers!," said Shawn Reilly, New York Boulders Team President and Founding Partner. "We're proud that all of our home runs at Clover Stadium led to this donation to People to People."

"Food insecurity is a significant issue in our community," said George Rodriguez, Fidelis Care Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the New York Boulders and People to People to support the fight against hunger."

"We are thrilled to be working with the New York Boulders and Fidelis Care on this exciting program. Both organizations have shown their commitment to our community," said Diane Serratore, People to People's Chief Executive Officer. "The funds raised from so many Boulders' home runs will go a long way in fighting hunger here at home."

The Boulders created its 501(c)(3) prior to the start of its inaugural season to work closely with the nonprofit community. Since its inception, more than $1,000,000 in nonprofit activity has taken place at Clover Stadium. The Boulders Community Fund has worked with more than 150 nonprofits since its launch.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 10, 2022

NY Boulders and Fidelis Care Team up to Fight Hunger in Rockland County - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.