NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Details

July 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC is set to kick off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup with all 14 NWSL clubs and the top six teams from LIGA MX Femenil. The tournament, taking place during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games window, marks the NWSL's first-ever international club tournament.

The Summer Cup will feature five groups of four teams consisting of both NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil clubs, with each club competing in at least three matches. Only four out of five group winners with the most points earned will advance to the semi-finals.

The Wave is a part of Group B alongside Bay FC, Angel City FC, and Club América. San Diego will host Bay FC for the first match of the tournament at Torero Stadium on Saturday, July 20 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. The Wave will then return to Snapdragon Stadium to host Club América on Friday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. PT. For the final group stage match, San Diego will travel to Los Angeles to face Angel City at Titan Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The semi-final matches will be held on Aug. 6 as double headers at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The championship match will follow at Toyota Field in San Antonio on Friday, October 25.

Liga MX Femenil is the highest division of women's soccer in Mexico, established in 2016 and now has 18 clubs. The league's calendar is split between two tournaments, the Apertura and the Clausura, which run through different five-month periods of the year. Club América, Tigres UANL, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca, and Tijuana all earned their spot in the Summer Cup for having the most points in Apertura and Clausura during 2023.

Tickets for the Wave's home matches are available here. All matches a part of the tournament will be distributed by CBS Sports Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

