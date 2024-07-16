Courage Sign Victoria Haugen to National Team Replacement Contract

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have signed defender Victoria Haugen to a National Team Replacement contract, effective today. Five NC Courage players are currently on international duty for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Haugen has been training with the Courage throughout the season after joining the team in preseason as a non-roster invitee. The former Virginia Tech Hokie was also a key member of the NC Courage TST team that reached the final of the competition's inaugural women's bracket. Haugen made 70 appearances, all of which were starts, for the Hokies across four seasons in Blacksburg.

"We are really happy to be able to offer Dori this contract. She has been in with us from day one this season as a training player and each and every day she puts in an effort that not only helps her to grow but also our team. I have a lot of respect for her and what she has done here. She came to me in pre-season as that was nearing an end and said she wanted to stay because she loved being around the group and felt the environment was what she needed and wanted. So this is a great reward for her for the time she has put in. These are the stories that should be told because she is just as much a part of our team as a player who has been able to get rostered each week. Thing is you would never know it by how she trains and her commitment day in and day out. She has always acted with the utmost professionalism and respect for her teammates, staff and the game, and when you can reward players like this, it is a no brainer! This is a much-deserved recognition for Dori and glad we could make it happen. She earned it," NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas said.

The Courage will be back at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, July 20, to kick off the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against the Orlando Pride. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Paramount+ in English and NWSL+ in Spanish. Tickets are available.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2024

