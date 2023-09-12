NWL Championship Series Begins Tonight

Getting the start in Game #1 of the 2023 Northwest League Championship Series presented by Leavitt Group NW Insurance on Tuesday will be LHP Reid VanScoter.

VanScoter is coming off a dominating performance this season in which he led the NWL in wins (10), games started (25), innings pitched (143.1), and strikeouts (157),

Every Playoff Party has the best dip, but do they have the best dog to go with it?

Here at Funko Field, we are combining it all in the Championship Dip Dog! A Jumbo Hempler's Hot Dog covered in Chili Cream Cheese Dip and topped with crushed tortilla chips. Swing by Franks on 3rd to give it a try on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Gates open at 6:00 PM and first pitch is 7:05 PM.

The 2024 ticket package renewals are underway! Renew your ticket package by October 27th at the 2023 rate! Seats not renewed by January 26th will be released to the general public.

