Numbers Assigned for 2024 Shuckers Initial Roster

April 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the assigned numbers for the 2024 initial roster, announced on Monday. The assigned numbers for the initial roster are listed below;

1 Ethan Murray

2 Freddy Zamora

5 Andy Yerzy

7 Danny Larson

8 Fidel Peña

9 Lamar Sparks

10 Carlos Rodriguez

12 Eduardo Garcia

14 Noah Campbell

15 Kaleb Bowman

16 Adam Seminaris

17 Zavier Warren

18 Sam Gardner

19 Justin King

20 Eric Brown Jr.

21 Nate Peterson

22 James Meeker

23 JJ Reimer

24 Sam Carlson

25 Brock Wilken

26 Will Schierholz

27 TJ Shook

29 Darrien Miller

30 Justin Yeager

31 Chad Patrick

32 Jacob Misiorowski

33 Joe Ayrault

34 Wes Clarke

35 Shane Smith

36 Bradley Blalock

38 Tyler Woessner

41 Russell Smith

44 Paul Moeller

46 Ernesto Martinez

49 Nick Merkel

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.