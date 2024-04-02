Numbers Assigned for 2024 Shuckers Initial Roster
April 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the assigned numbers for the 2024 initial roster, announced on Monday. The assigned numbers for the initial roster are listed below;
1 Ethan Murray
2 Freddy Zamora
5 Andy Yerzy
7 Danny Larson
8 Fidel Peña
9 Lamar Sparks
10 Carlos Rodriguez
12 Eduardo Garcia
14 Noah Campbell
15 Kaleb Bowman
16 Adam Seminaris
17 Zavier Warren
18 Sam Gardner
19 Justin King
20 Eric Brown Jr.
21 Nate Peterson
22 James Meeker
23 JJ Reimer
24 Sam Carlson
25 Brock Wilken
26 Will Schierholz
27 TJ Shook
29 Darrien Miller
30 Justin Yeager
31 Chad Patrick
32 Jacob Misiorowski
33 Joe Ayrault
34 Wes Clarke
35 Shane Smith
36 Bradley Blalock
38 Tyler Woessner
41 Russell Smith
44 Paul Moeller
46 Ernesto Martinez
49 Nick Merkel
The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
