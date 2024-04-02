Shuckers, Waldorf University Partner for Shuckers Warrior Scholarship

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Waldorf University have teamed up to announce the 2024 Shuckers Warrior Scholarship for the 2024/25 school year. The scholarship will be awarded to one employee, volunteer, spectator or fan of the Biloxi Shuckers. Applicants can apply through the Waldorf University website.

To qualify to apply, applicants must be affiliated with the Shuckers through an employment letter, statement of service, Shucker Nation membership, affiliated association, tickets or proof of attendance to a Shuckers game. Prospective students can apply between April 1 and July 30, 2024. The winner will be announced following the July 30 deadline and will be presented with the award at the Shuckers home game on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, against the Mississippi Braves.

"This is a great opportunity to uplift students in our local community," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to launch this scholarship for the 2024 season and partner with Waldorf University."

The scholarship will cover up to 60 credit hours toward one online degree program offered by Waldorf University. The scholarship will be applied directly to the recipient's tuition for up to 36 consecutive months or until the completion of the selected online degree program, whichever comes first.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with the Biloxi Shuckers in our mission to extend high-quality higher education to students around the world," Waldorf University President Dr. Robert A. Alsop said. "At Waldorf University, our students are so much more than just scholars - they're parents, armed service members, and working professionals (not to mention baseball fans), so our flexible online programs are built for them. Both online and on campus in Forest City, Iowa, we stand out because we educate the whole person, meaning we want to see you achieve not only academic success, but grow personally and professionally. Go Shuckers, Go Brewers, and Go Warriors!"

Scholarship applicants must also have an active Waldorf University application on file or be an existing student. To apply for admission to Waldorf, visit https://www.waldorf.edu/apply/ and select "online programs".

This scholarship covers tuition only. Textbooks will be covered by Waldorf University's Loan-a-Book program. Any other optional student fees are the responsibility of the student.

One complimentary evaluation will be completed to evaluate potential transfer credits from past education and/or professional certifications. Waldorf University will also evaluate military CCAF and JST transcripts as well.

