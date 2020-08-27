Now Playing: Movie Nights at Fifth Third Field

Grab your blankets and come watch your favorite movie on the biggest screen in town! Fifth Third Field family movie night kicks off on Labor Day Weekend with the blockbuster hits Jurassic Park playing on Saturday, September 5 and Trolls on Sunday, September 6. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the featured film beginning at 8 p.m.

Movie-goers can watch their movie in a safe and controlled environment. The outfield at Fifth Third Field will be divided into 90 individual square pods that can accommodate up to eight (8) guests. Each pod will have at least a six-foot safe path surrounding all sides.

Mud Hens Movie Nights

Gates Open at 7 p.m. | Movie at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 - Jurassic Park

Sunday, September 6 - Trolls

Stayed tuned for more upcoming movie night announcements.

Movie Ticket | $15 per person

Includes: Ticket | Hot dog |Popcorn | Soda or bottled water

All pods are general admission and available on a first come, first served basis with placement assigned at time of purchase. Children under the age of two (2) do not need a ticket.

