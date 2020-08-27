Coming Soon to a Ballpark Near You: Flicks at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - Three popular baseball movies are set to make their way to the corner of West & Maryland for "Flicks at Victory Field" on the following Fridays: Sept. 11, Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. The first movie to be played on Victory Field's right field video board is an all-time classic - "The Sandlot." Gates open at 6:00 PM with showtimes at 7:00 PM for all three dates.

"Fan feedback played a big role in pursuing and eventually hosting movie nights at the ballpark," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "Our organization has held a number of safe, socially-distanced events throughout the summer that have been successful, and we envision our movie night series doing the same. 'Flicks at Victory Field' provides another unique opportunity for guests to experience the ballpark in another and different way."

On-field seating pods highlight the viewing experience for attendees, with 100 pods available at $75 apiece. Pods can accommodate up to six people and both lawn chairs and blankets are permitted. Premium seating is also available in the Yuengling Landing, where beer and popcorn are included in the $25 ticket price. Tickets in the lower seating bowl are just $10. All tickets and pods must be purchased in advance online. Questions can be directed to [emailÂ protected].

Limited free parking will be available in the Victory Field parking lot, and concessions will also be open, where credit and debit cards are the only accepted forms of payment.

