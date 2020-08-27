Tribe 2019 Home Run Leader Will Craig Makes MLB Debut

August 27, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Former Tribe first baseman and Pittsburgh's lone representative at the 2019 Futures Game, Will Craig, was recalled and made his major league debut today in a doubleheader at St. Louis. He is the first position player and fourth member of Indianapolis' 2019 team to make his debut this season, following pitchers JT Brubaker, Cody Ponce and Brandon Waddell.

The 25-year-old earned his first call-up after infielder Colin Moran was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list (retroactive to Aug. 24). Craig made his debut in the starting lineup for Game 1, batting ninth and playing first base. He went 0-for-3 with a ground out and two long fly balls to left field in the opener and did not appear in the nightcap.

Craig spent the entire 2019 season with Indianapolis and hit .249 (123-for-494) in 131 games. He led the team with a career-high 23 home runs, 78 RBI (tied for 6th among International League leaders), 44 walks, 46 extra-base hits and 69 runs scored. On July 30, he hit his first career walk-off home run vs. Columbus, the first by a Tribe player since 2016.

The two-time Pirates MiLB.com Organization All-Star won his first MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove after posting a .999 fielding percentage in 111 games at first base, the highest mark of any qualifying first baseman in both minor and major league baseball.

Following the 2019 season, Craig had his contract selected by Pittsburgh. He was rated by Baseball America as the Pirates No. 22 prospect prior to the 2020 season and appeared at his third MLB Spring Training camp in February. He was reassigned to minor league camp days before spring training operations were suspended and was sent to Pittsburgh's alternate site for Summer Camp.

Craig was selected by Pittsburgh as the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest University.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.