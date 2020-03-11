Nothing Trashy About the Saints 2020 Promotions, All 50 Will Leave Fans Buzzing During the Summer

March 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - Classic Saints. Put together a promotional schedule that fans will be talking about for years to come, or more specifically, giveaways that will be talking to our fans during the upcoming season. These promotions won't leave you banging your head, or even a bat, but in full transparency we're going to honor some legends. So, grab your friends and family, but make sure to arrive early, because the Saints 2020 promotions will go fast.

The St. Paul Saints won "a piece of metal" in 2019, claiming their first championship in 15 seasons. If things go according to plan in 2020 there will be plenty of sunny days, sweeping the clouds away, ahead. The baseball world may be buzzing about off-season scandals, but none of that goes on at CHS Field. Borrowing a page out of everyone's favorite public access TV show, the Saints July 31st game will be brought to you by the letter "C" and "S." While everyone knows Oscar the Grouch, the Saints will introduce a new character, Astro the Grouch.

The first 1,500 fans that walk through the gates on Friday, July 31 will receive a unique talking bobblehead, Astro the Grouch. Astro, who lives in a trash can, has baseball antennas making it easier for him to pick up radio and TV frequencies. With a simple push of a button Astro will let you know, with a bang or two, what pitch is coming - once for a fastball and twice for a curveball. Sometimes he'll just tell you what's coming by saying, "fastball" or "curveball."

Thursday, May 21, 7:05 p.m. - 40th Anniversary of Miracle on Ice with Herb Brooks Talking Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans)

We know the actual anniversary was February 22, but in case you missed it we held a celebration at the ballpark that day complete with a youth hockey tournament, parade down 5th Street and an Olympic-style ceremony that culminated in the U.S.-U.S.S.R match up. Consider this an extension of that celebration when the U.S. Men's Olympic hockey team pulled off the greatest upset in sports history over the heavily favored Soviet Union. Come dressed in your red, white and blue and celebrate the Miracle on Ice with us. The man who coached that U.S. Men's team, Herb Brooks, was one of us. He was from Saint Paul, won a State Championship in 1955 with Johnson High School, and coached the University of Minnesota Men's Hockey team. A special Herb Brooks talking bobblehead will be given out that night to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. In addition, if you want to guarantee yourself a bobblehead you can pre-purchase a ticket and bobblehead package by going to saintsgroups.com and typing in the password: MIRACLE. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket package will go to support youth hockey in our community.

Saturday, May 23, 7:05 p.m. - Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's

Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on this day as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their four-legged canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball.

Sunday, June 7, 5:05 p.m. - Largest Game of Duck, Duck Gray Duck presented by Gray Duck Vodka with post-game Chris Hawkey concert

Whether you call it duck, duck goose, Daisy in the Dell, Drip, Drip, Drop, Vrot Eir or Rumall Chor, this traditional children's game is familiar to all. Of course, here in Minnesota it's known only by one name: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck. Forget all the other records, the only one that matters are the 108 attendees at Canterbury Park in 2019. We aim to beat that. Following the game, everyone is invited down onto the field to break the World Record for largest game of Duck, Duck Gray Duck presented by Gray Duck Vodka. After the record falls, fans can stick around for a special concert from the Chris Hawkey Band. Chris and his band, with such hits as "Set Free," "Favorite Song," and "North Country" will bring their country-rock sounds to CHS Field. Chris has shared the stage with such singers as Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Sugarland, and more.

Tuesday, June 16, 7:05 p.m. - Nerf Football Toss/Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) presented by TCO

OMAHA! OMAHA! Think you can stare down an all-out blitz and hit the hot receiver before being firmly implanted into the ground? Don't worry, a defensive lineman won't be coming off the edge and accuracy won't be important on this day. We're bringing you back to your childhood with our Nerf football giveaway presented by TCO. Fred Cox, a kicker for the Minnesota Vikings for 15 seasons, passed away in November of 2019. As the inventor of the Nerf football we honor him as the first 1,500 fans will receive the soft, spongy football. During a select portion of the game fans will throw their footballs onto the field as an homage to the late kicker.

Saturday, June 27, 7:05 p.m. - 40th Anniversary of Caddyshack with Carl Spackler bobblehead (first 1,500 fans)

You'll get nothing and like it. That won't be the case today. We never want our fans to go home empty handed and as we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the cult classic Caddyshack, you'll be screaming, "It's In the Hole" when you see what we have in store. We can just hear you saying, "Well We're Waiting." Don't worry we'll divulge the secret soon enough. This is our very own Cinderella Story. You, the fan, are about to become Masters champion when the first 1,500 people receive a Carl Spackler bobblehead. Don't want to wait in the long line AND you want to guarantee yourself a bobblehead. Go to saintsgroups.com and type in the password: caddyshack to assure yourself of this prized possession.

Friday, July 3, 7:05 p.m. - Free Pot Night

The times they are a changin'. It can be used recreationally. If used appropriately it can be good for your health. If you roll it the right way it's a work of art. Just don't pack it too much or the seeds will fall out. The first 1,500 fans in attendance on our Free Pot Night will receive, what else, free pot. Different cultures use theirs for cooking while many use it for decoration. We hope you find this giveaway therapeutic.

Monday, July 6, 7:05 p.m. - Celebrating Sid Hartman Turning 100 with Sid Hartman bobblehead (first 1,500 fans) presented by Star Tribune

He is an institution. Officially, Sid Hartman turned 100 years young on March 15, but the man who said he'd be surprised if the Saints lasted past their first season in 1993, will be honored with our Sid Hartman bobblehead, presented by Star Tribune, to the first 1,500 fans. The legendary Star Tribune Sports columnist grew up in North Minneapolis, dropped out of high school and started delivering papers for the Minneapolis Tribune. He penned his first column for the Minneapolis Daily Times on September 11, 1945. He became the acting General Manager of the Minneapolis Lakers at 27-years-old. Sid spent 20-years as a panelist on "Sports Show with Mike Max" and has done a regular segment on WCCO. He might have been pessimistic about us lasting one year, but we're happy we're still around to see him turn 100.

Wednesday, July 15, 7:05 p.m. - Send Us A Bic Pic

They come in different sizes, shapes and colors. And we want to see them. So, take out your phone, get the lighting just right, and show us every inch. Snap the photo and send us your best pic as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ballpoint pen.

Monday, August 3, 7:05 p.m. - Bobblection

Forget about FiveThirtyEight, YouGov, Reuters or Quinnipiac. Those polls have nothing on the most accurate poll in the nation: Bobblection. Since 2004, the St. Paul Saints have called every presidential election accurately as fans have selected their candidate. The Democratic nominee, either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, and the incumbent Republican nominee, Donald Trump, will battle it out bobblehead style. As fans enter the gates, they will choose which bobblehead they want. The first candidate to have all 1,000 of their bobbleheads chosen will be declared the winner. Four years ago, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 55%-45% during CHS Fields' bobblection.

Sunday, August 23, 5:05 p.m. - Anything On A Leash Night presented by Craft N Crew

Minnesotan's have gone to the State Fair and watched as parents stroll around with their kids on a leash. It's a summer tradition. What if we opened our gates and allowed you to bring anything you wanted on a leash? Guess we're going to find out with Anything On A Leash Night presented by Craft N Crew. Bring your pets a dog or even a koala bear, but this is a night for the truly bizarre and creative. Whether it's a can of soup, your water bottle, cell phone, or even a pink flamingo lawn ornament, all is fair game tonight.

The Saints will bring back other popular promotions like Star Wars Night (June 5), Larry Doby Night (June 15) presented by Enbridge, Irish Night (July 26) presented by St. Paul Athletic Club, and Zombie Night (August 22) presented by ValleySCARE.

The #ClassicSaints theme will see three different giveaways with the first 5,000 fans on Opening Night, Tuesday, May 16 receiving a #ClassicSaints baby blue t-shirt. On Sunday, July 5, the first 1,000 youth and 1,000 adults will receive a #ClassicSaints replica jersey giveaway. Finally, on Wednesday, August 5 the first 1,500 fans will receive a Colored Gophers Phil "Daddy" Reid #ClassicSaints t-shirt.

There are three weekday afternoon games on Wednesday June 27, Wednesday, July 15 17, and Tuesday, August 4, all at 1:05 p.m.

The daily promotions offer something for everyone in the family. The week will start with the brand new Explore Minnesota Monday while Sun Country Travel Tuesday will give you a chance to win travel vouchers. Quench your thirst with a Saints staple, Thirsty Thursday presented by Minnesota State, with $1 select beers all night long, featuring North Lake Brewing. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme. Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday. The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and player autographs on the field.

Along with the eight Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks games there are three additional Fireworks Supershows. On Sunday, May 24, following the 5:05 p.m. game, there will be a Monster Food Truck Rally with a Post-Game SPIREworks Super Show. The Independence Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 4, with a 6:05 p.m. start time, followed by a Monster Food Truck Rally and Post-Game Fireworks Super Show. The final Fireworks Supershow is on Saturday, August 29 at 7:05 p.m. with Fan Appreciation Night that includes a Monster Food Truck Rally followed by the Post-Game Fireworks Super Show. Each of the Friday Night shows will once again be accompanied by a musical theme: May 22 (Food), June 5 (Star Wars), June 19 (TBA), June 26 (Divas), July 3 (Bob Marley), July 17 (TBA), July 31 (TBA), August 7 (songs from 1990), August 21 (Momentous Music) and August 28 (27 Club)

For the entire 2020 promotions schedule visit saintsbaseball.com click on the "schedule" tab at the top and then the "2020 Promo Schedule" on the page.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Super Shows (May 24, July 4 and August 29) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Beginning March 14, Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints open the 2020 season with a six-game homestand with Opening Day on Tuesday, May 19 against the Lincoln Saltdogs at 7:05 p.m. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.