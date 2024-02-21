Northwoods League's 'Share the Glove' Grant Returns for 2024

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are pleased to once again accept applications for the annual "Share the Glove" grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation. Entering its seventh year of the "Share the Glove" initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded annual grants of Rawlings baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations in communities in the league's team markets.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities. In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding 25 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations throughout communities with a Northwoods League Affiliate. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will be awarding a Youth Softball Equipment Grant in 2024.

What is the grant?

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding sets of Rawlings youth baseball and softball equipment through "Share the Glove" grants this Spring. Each grant, includes catcher's gear, fielding gloves, batting helmets, bats, and practice balls.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization must qualify as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3).

Organization may not be an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

Organization must provide opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

Applications are due by Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

