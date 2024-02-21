Pair of La Crosse Area Hurlers to Join Lumbermen this Summer

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers strengthened their 2024 pitching staff today when team officials announced the signing of a pair of hurlers with local ties. Bangor, Wisc. native Ashton Michek (Augustana) and Viroqua, Wisc. native Casey Kowalczyk (Iowa Western CC) both inked contracts to bring them back home for a summer with the Lumbermen to compete in the Northwoods League.

Ashton Michek will be returning for his second stint in Logger pinstripes, having spent the first half of the 2023 summer with La Crosse. During that time, the 6-4 left-hander made eight appearances posting a 1-1 record with a 5.06 ERA while striking out 13 over 16 innings pitched. The former Wisconsin Division 4 state player of the year excelled as a go-to guy for Augustana during his freshman campaign last spring, helping the Vikings to a 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II College World Series. Michek made 21 appearances, including six starts, compiling a 2.83 ERA and striking out 52 batters over 57.1 innings pitched. Augustana, who opens their 2024 season this Friday in Denver, Colo. is ranked #10 nationally in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association pre-season poll.

Casey Kowalczyk is already enjoying early success in his freshman season at junior college powerhouse Iowa Western. The 6-0, 210-pound hard-throwing right-hander has appeared in two of the Reivers eight games thus far, picking up one win and one save, while striking out 8 batters of 4.1 innings pitched and he has yet to surrender a run. A 2023 graduate of Viroqua High School, Kowalczyk participated in the state Legion all-star game last August in American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc. Iowa Western was ranked #10 in the country in Division I for NJCAA and has started the season 6-2 with wins over other nationally ranked teams such as Weatherford, Crowder and McLennan.

Michek, Kowalzcyk and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

