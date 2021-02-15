Northwest Arkansas Naturals Exhibition Game against the Kansas City Royals Postponed

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Kansas City Royals, have announced that the Exhibition Game presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch between the two clubs, which was scheduled to be played at Arvest Ballpark on Monday, March 29th has been postponed due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. No makeup date has been announced but the teams will soon look to reschedule for a future year.

The Naturals organization remains committed to being as accommodating and flexible as possible, as we value the support of our fans. PLEASE NOTE, all fans that purchased tickets to the exhibition game will receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with information on all options available in the next 48 hours.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Naturals offices at Arvest Ballpark, as well as the Naturals Ticket Office and Team Store remain closed for the time being.

Fans with additional questions or concerns in the meantime are encouraged to email the Naturals at tickets@nwanaturals.com and we will route your request accordingly.

