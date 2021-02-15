Purchase a Six-Ticket Field Reserved Flex Voucher Package and Receive a Kershaw, Baez & Hernandez Bobblehead for Free

The Tulsa Drillers have announced details today on the next series of players from their World Champions Bobblehead Collection. The new release is titled the "Rehab Player Package" and features three players from the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series roster who played for the Drillers on injury rehabilitation assignments.

The new trio of bobbleheads includes Kiké Hernandez, Pedro BÃ¡ez (presented by Pepsi), and Clayton Kershaw (presented by the Tulsa Police Foundation). All three played roles in the Dodgers six-game victory over Tampa Bay in the 2020 World Series.

Fans who purchase a six-ticket Field Reserved Flex Voucher package for just $75 will receive all three bobbleheads free of charge. The bobblehead giveaway is limited to the first 250 purchasers. Five dollars from each purchase will be donated to the Tulsa Police Foundation.

Hernandez, who rehabbed with the Drillers at ONEOK Field in 2016, played in all six Series games for the Dodgers and provided a big, run-scoring double in Game 4.

Baez, who made a rehab appearance for the Drillers in 2018, did not allow a run in two of his three Series appearances.

Kershaw, who made a memorable rehab appearance at ONEOK Field in 2019, accounted for half of the Dodgers' wins in the World Series, going a perfect 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his two starts. His second win came in the crucial Game 5 victory for the Dodgers.

This set is the second release in the World Champions Bobblehead Collection. A total of 13 players are featured in the entire set with nine more players being released throughout the spring and summer. A Dustin May bobblehead was released earlier.

