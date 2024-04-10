Northern Colorado Owlz Sign Right-Hander Shandon Herrera

April 10, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Shandon Herrera for the 2024 season.

Herrera comes to the Owlz from Lubbock Christian University, where he played for five seasons.

"Shandon has some tryout experience in the Pioneer League. We hope he brings an added arm with some versatility," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said

He made 54 appearances in his career with the Chaps, 27 of which were starts. He struck out 122 in 158 â  innings.

Herrera also spent time with the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League, striking out 39 in 47 innings and earning three saves in his 21 appearances.

He will now kick off his pro career in NoCo.

"I'm most excited about being in the clubhouse with the guys, playing for Skip and the staff, and bringing a championship to Windsor," Herrera said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 10, 2024

Northern Colorado Owlz Sign Right-Hander Shandon Herrera - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.