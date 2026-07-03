North Texas SC Hosts Inaugural Match at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium with Fireworks Show on July 4

Published on July 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

North Texas SC News Release







MANSFIELD, Texas - North Texas SC hosts St Louis CITY2 in the club's inaugural match at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium on Saturday, July 4, at 7:45 p.m. presented by Orangetheory. Following the match, Texas Health Mansfield Stadium will host a postgame Independence Day fireworks show, offering one of North Texas' premier July 4 live shot opportunities. Fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 10 p.m.

STADIUM ADDRESS

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium

3405 Stadium Drive, Mansfield, TX, 76063

NORTH TEXAS SC ALUMS IN ATTENDANCE

Several North Texas SC alumni will sign autographs for fans near the west side of the Mansfield Mile bar from 6:45-7:15 p.m. CT including the club's all-time leading scorer Bernard Kamungo, 2024 MLS NEXT Pro champions Logan Farrington and Nolan Norris, and 2025 MLS NEXT Pro MVP Sam Sarver.

About North Texas SC

North Texas SC is an MLS NEXT Pro franchise affiliated with FC Dallas and owned by Hunt Sports LLC. Established in 2018, the team plays its home matches at Choctaw Stadium, formerly the home of the Texas Rangers. Starting in 2026, North Texas SC will move to its new home at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. Forty-one players have featured for both NTSC and FC Dallas over the club's seven years of existence. NTSC won the inaugural USL League One championship in 2019 and the MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2024.







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