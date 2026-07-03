Colorado Rapids 2 Meet Austin FC II in Second Clash of the Season

Published on July 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (1-10-5, 9 pts., 14th West) set their sights on back-to-back positive results in their upcoming match against Austin FC II (11-1-3, 37 pts., 1st West) on Sunday, July 5. Kickoff at Parmer Field is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 turned the page on their season with last weekend's victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at home. On the heels of a scoreless first half with no shots on target from either side, Colorado came out swinging and broke through in the 69th minute. Forward Mamadou Billo Diop settled a pass from Jabari De Coteau and hit a venomous strike on frame from outside the box. Whistling past Vancouver's goalkeeper, Diop's goal gave the host team a 1-0 lead that they defended until the clock ran out to give Rapids 2 their first win of the season.

Colorado's performance was rewarded on both the scoreboard and in the record books for various Rapids 2 players. With his second goal of the season, and 16th overall, Diop claimed the spot for third most goals scored in club history. Joining him in the story of successful stats was De Coteau who recorded his first assist of the season and of his professional career. Goalkeeper Kendall Starks rounded out the achievements with his first MLS NEXT Pro win and clean sheet.

Facing a tough test ahead, Rapids 2 will shift their focus to Sunday's opponent, Austin FC II. Austin's current nine match win streak set the record for most consecutive wins in MLS NEXT Pro history after they defeated St. Louis CITY2 2-0 last weekend. Sitting in first place in both the Western Conference and the overall standings, the central Texas team has not lost a match since their season opener.

The last time these two clubs met on the pitch in May, Austin FC II took home all three points from their trip to Colorado. Austin's players Mohammad Badawiya and Erick Lisboa Feliciano each registered a goal and an assist in the match to give the visiting team a 2-0 result. In their three contests in 2025, Colorado won the series 2-1 with a pair of wins at home.







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