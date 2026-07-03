Toronto FC II and Joshua Nugent Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

Published on July 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club and forward Joshua Nugent have mutually agreed to terminate Nugent's MLS NEXT Pro contract.

"We appreciate Josh's time and commitment with us since joining our Academy in 2022 and spending the last two seasons with TFC II," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "We are excited for his next step and are happy to support his development in the future."

Nugent, 19, signed a professional contract with TFC II on February 28, 2025, and made his club debut against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9, 2025. He made 25 appearances across two MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2025, 2026) and scored his first goal for the Young Reds against Red Bull New York II on July 11, 2025. The Brampton, Ontario native originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in March 2022 and represented the club at the U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-18 levels.







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