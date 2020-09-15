Non-Profit Hero of the Week: SeniorAge: Presented by American National Insurance

The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce SeniorAge as this week's Non-Profit Heroes award winner, presented by American National Insurance.

Since COVID-19 began impacting Southwest Missouri in March, SeniorAge has provided over 750,000 meals to seniors at no cost--maintaining home delivery and instituting a no-contact drive-thru program.

Additionally, SeniorAge staff have made over 26,000 wellness calls to local seniors, completed nearly 5,000 tax returns at no charge, distributed over 1,100 farmers market vouchers, and provided over 42,000 units of "information and assistance" to help guide seniors through these difficult times.

To learn more about the impact SeniorAge has had on our most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic or to get involved, click the link below.

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. The Cardinals and American National Insurance will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

All selected heroes will receive a digital media spotlight on Cardinals social media and SpringfieldCardinals.com in addition to an Ashley HomeStore Party Deck, a first pitch opportunity for one individual, and a video board photo during a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game.

