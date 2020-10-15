Non-Profit Hero of the Week: Sammy's Window/FosterAdopt Connect: Presented by American National

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce Sammy's Window, a part of FosterAdopt Connect, as this week's Non-Profit Heroes award winner, presented by American National Insurance.

Since April, Sammy's Window and FosterAdopt Connect have provided drive-through services for foster families, including partnering with organizations to provide area foster families with extra boxes of produce and dairy products. In addition, foster families who get emergency placements can call and explain their need and Sammy's Window will find them clothing, toys, hygiene supplies and anything else they may need.

"Kids who have experienced abuse and neglect are essential and deserve our community's full support," FosterAdopt Connect Executive Director Allison Gregory said. "COVID-19 was a curveball for all of us, but FosterAdopt Connect's years of innovative experience in serving foster kids and families prepared us to meet the unique and increased needs of this time.'

"We're so grateful for the generous SWMO community for coming alongside us as we continue to give high quality service to more kids and families than ever before all the while ensuring that kids can be safe, stable, and loved."

To learn more about the impact Sammy's Window and FosterAdopt Connect has had during the COVID-19 pandemic or to get involved, click the link below.

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. The Cardinals and American National Insurance will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

Each selected hero will receive a digital media spotlight on Cardinals social media and SpringfieldCardinals.com in addition to an Ashley HomeStore Party Deck, a first pitch opportunity for one individual, and a video board photo during a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game, all presented by American National Insurance.

