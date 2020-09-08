Non-Profit Hero of the Week: Harmony House: Presented by American National Insurance

The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce Harmony House as this week's Non-Profit Hero, presented by American National Insurance.

Harmony House is not only the only domestic violence shelter in Greene County, but it's the largest of its kind in the state of Missouri. Each year, Harmony House assists over 900 women, men, and children in our community.

"It was important to our entire team that we keep our doors open for victims in our community, as many are still suffering at the hands of their abuser even through the pandemic," Harmony House Director of Development Jared Alexander said. "We maintained a full staff of advocates in shelter, continued operation of our 24-hour emergency hotline, and transitioned to several virtual presentations and programs to continue services and communication for residents, volunteers, and the general public."

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. The Cardinals and American National Insurance will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

All selected heroes will receive a digital media spotlight on Cardinals social media and SpringfieldCardinals.com in addition to an Ashley HomeStore Party Deck, a first pitch opportunity for one individual, and a video board photo during a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game.

