Non-Profit Hero of the Week: Discovery Center: Presented by American National Insurance

September 1, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce Discovery Center as this week's Non-Profit Hero, presented by American National Insurance.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Discovery Center has introduced innovative ways to serve families of frontline workers in Springfield that has made them an influencer not just locally but nationally as one of just two science centers in North America to remain open during the pandemic.

Since March, they've provided over 100,000 free hours of childcare and 50,000 free meals in a science-focused educational environment. Learn more about how the Discovery Center continues to be an innovator for Springfield with the opening of the Discovery School with Springfield Public Schools, and more, by clicking the link below.

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. The Cardinals and American National Insurance will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

All selected heroes will receive a digital media spotlight on Cardinals social media and SpringfieldCardinals.com in addition to an Ashley HomeStore Party Deck, a first pitch opportunity for one individual, and a video board photo during a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game.

