Non-Profit Hero of the Week: Community Partnership of the Ozarks: Presented by American National Insurance

August 25, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce Community Partnership of the Ozarks as our first Non-Profit Hero, presented by American National Insurance.

Click the link below for CPO's Non-Profit Heroes profile to discover all the wonderful work they've done for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how you can get involved.

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. Over the next nine weeks, we will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

All selected heroes will receive a digital media spotlight on Cardinals social media and SpringfieldCardinals.com in addition to an AshleyHomestore Party Deck, a first pitch opportunity for one individual, and a video board photo during a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.