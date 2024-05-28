NOLA GOLD Tame Chicago Hounds

May 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA GOLD picked up a crucial win against the Chicago Hounds in Week 13 of the 2024 Major League Rugby season. Chicago proved a stiff opponent, but consistent attacking play pushed the GOLD to victory.

When these two teams first met in Week 6, Chicago won in every phase of the game. This time, however, it was NOLA who looked the better side in every way. It was clear from the beginning that points would be hard to come by in this fixture. The two sides traded blows early and often, but none that left points on the board.

Finally, Chicago broke the deadlock with a try from a mishandled GOLD lineout. The lead lasted for only a moment, as NOLA struck back with an enterprising try from Taniela Filimone. This concluded the scoring in the first half, and the two teams entered the break at 5-5.

NOLA seized its scoring opportunities far quicker and more often in the second half. After another defensive back-and-forth, the GOLD converted a penalty kick deep in Chicago territory to find the lead for the first time in the match. Chicago responded immediately with a try of their own, but in the spirit of this tug-of-war, NOLA reclaimed the lead with a highlight-reel play. Ed Fidow, a brilliantly fast Samoan winger, broke multiple tackles to score the GOLD's first second-half try on a long run down the left touchline, which brought the score to 14-10.

From here on out, NOLA was in the driver's seat. Most of the game transpired in Hound territory, and the GOLD were able to add another Ed Fidow try to put the game out of Chicago's reach. It was a complete performance by the GOLD to win their 4th straight, and they look like one of the league's best teams at this late point in the season.

The GOLD's next test comes at home on June 1st against the league-leading Houston Sabercats. This clash of Eastern and Western conference powers will reveal each team's true colors.

