Miami Sharks Triumph over League Champions

May 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Miami Sharks News Release







The Miami Sharks emerged victorious in a thrilling 15-13 match against the New England Free Jacks, the reigning league champions, on Saturday, May 25th. Below, you'll find photos, videos, stats, and quotes from the match.

Quotes:

Spanish:

"Bueno, la verdad que estamos muy contentos por el partido y también por el resultado porque creemos que una cosa lleva a la otra. Lo que venimos hablando esta semana para prepararnos para este partido es que debemos confiar en lo que venimos haciendo, confiar en el trabajo, confiar en la estrategia, en el estudio y en cómo íbamos a plantear el partido. Todo salió a la perfección y lo más lindo de todo para nosotros como parte del staff de este equipo es que hoy jugó todo el equipo. Hoy jugó la organización del evento, jugaron los titulares sin discutirlo, jugaron los del banco, jugaron los que jugaron 50 cups. Se tuvo un chico de 19 años debutando y tocando las últimas dos pelotas y finalmente terminando con un try de Tomás Casares que hizo un esfuerzo enorme por estar por su recuperación de la última lesión. Así que muy contentos y esto es un nuevo comienzo. Ahora a descansar, a recuperarnos y a preparar el partido de Los Ángeles."

English:

"Well, the truth is we are very, very happy with the game and also with the result because we believe that one thing leads to another. What we've been talking about this week to prepare for this game is that we must trust in what we've been doing, trust in the work, trust in the strategy, in the study, and in how we were going to approach the game. Everything went perfectly, and the most beautiful thing for us as part of the team's staff is that today the whole team played. Today, the event organization played, the starters played without question, the bench players played, and those who have played 50 cups played. A 19-year-old debuted, touching the last two balls and finally finishing with a try by Tomás Casares, who made a huge effort to be here after recovering from his last injury. So, we are very happy, and this is a new beginning. Now it's time to rest, recover, and prepare for the game against Los Angeles."

- Lucas Chioccarelli

Match Stats:

- Sharks Points: 15

- Ball Possession: 64%

- Territory Dominance: 68%

- Scrum Success: 100%

- Tackle Success: 92%

In our second game of the season against the Free Jacks, the Sharks demonstrated their prowess with a commanding performance. The previous encounter saw the Free Jacks win decisively, but this past Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, the Sharks proved they can compete with the best.

Despite the challenges, including playing 20 minutes with 14 men due to yellow cards, our team's determination and skill led to a last-minute try by former Free Jack Tomás Casares, securing the victory.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.