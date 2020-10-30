Nola, Bohm Among Phillies up for 2020 All-MLB Team

October 30, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





Major League Baseball has announced the candidates for the 2020 All-MLB Team voted for equally by fans and a panel of experts. The Philadelphia Phillies have four nominees: Alec Bohm (3rd base), Bryce Harper (Outfield), Aaron Nola (Starting Pitcher), and J.T. Realmuto (Catcher). This is only the second season MLB is featuring these awards.

Former R-Phils Alec Bohm and Aaron Nola were highlights in the Phillies roster this season. Nola ranked 20th among all starters. He went five and five with a 3.28 ERA in 12 games. Nola threw two complete games. Most notably, he ranked fifth in strikeouts with 96 in the shortened season.

Alec Bohm had a remarkable rookie season with the Phillies which he described as "humbling." He is in the running for Rookie of the Year bolstered by his performance at the plate. Bohm finished the summer with a .338 batting average and 54 hits. The novice big leaguer only made four errors at third base in 44 games. Bohm impressed both his teammates and fans with his two walk-off hits that kept the Phillies in the playoff hunt. The organization listed these as two of the five most exciting moments of the 2020 season.

Bryce Harper, in his second year in Philadelphia, played in 58 out of the 60 games. He led all of the major leagues in walks with 49. Harper was second in intentional base on balls, meaning that his opponent gave him a free pass eight times instead of throwing to him. He played the majority of games out in right field, only committing one error all season.

J.T. Realmuto was a stellar presence on the squad this summer, although his contract with the team has run out and he has entered free-agency. Realmuto was among the best catchers in MLB both defensively and at the plate. He was also a fan and team favorite. He ranked in the top five of all of major league backstops with 11 homers, 46 hits, and 32 RBIs.

There will be a first team and a second All-MLB Team, with one player from each position plus five starters and two relievers. The award is meant to cover the entirety of the regular season.

Fans can vote once every 24 hours until the polls close on November 13. Vote here: https://atmlb.com/3mFxjr1. The teams will be announced during the week of December 7th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 30, 2020

Nola, Bohm Among Phillies up for 2020 All-MLB Team - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.