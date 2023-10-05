NoCo Claims Postseason PBL Awards

WINDSOR, Colo. - Consistency, quickness, and colossal power propelled three of the birds' batters into positions for postseason Pioneer League awards.

Abdel Guadalupe garnered International Player of the Year honors for his terrific 2023 campaign. In his second stint in NoCo, the powerful Puerto Rican drove in 89 RBI, which tied for the team lead and set a new franchise record as well. He slashed .351/.393/.592, struck out just 39 times in 85 games, and finished in the PBL's top 25 in 11 different offensive metrics ...

RBI (89 - T-8th)

Total bases (197 - 12th)

Triples (4 - T-13th)

Hits (117 - 15th)

Home runs (17 - 15th)

Extra base hits (42 - 17th)

Batting average (.351 - T-17th [among players with 100-plus at-bats])

Slugging percentage (.592 - T-17th [among players with 100-plus at-bats])

At-bats (333 - 21st)

Doubles (21 - T-24th)

Runs scored (72 - T-25th)

A member of one of the league's most-loaded outfields, Guadalupe ended up starting on the right side of the infield for a handful of meaningful games down the stretch. Not his natural position, but the Owlz had to find a way to get the firecracker from Fajardo on the field.

"'Guada' had a tremendous year. He's from very well-known baseball island, and he represented it well," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He did a nice job for us in the outfield, as a DH, and at second base. What a great year for him."

Payton Robertson wreaked havoc on the basepaths in 2023, setting a Pioneer League record with 62 stolen bases. And he only got caught stealing six times all year. It's probably the biggest reason he earned a spot on the PBL postseason all-star team, but it's far from the only reason.

The speedy shortstop smacked eight triples, which tied for the PBL lead in that category. And his eyes worked almost as well as his legs. Robertson's 70 walks set an Owlz franchise record and ranked second in the league. Overall, "Pay Day" played in 92 games (another franchise record), which tied for seventh-most among PBL players. His 87 runs scored tied him for eighth in the league, and his .462 on-base percentage was the ninth highest among players with 100-plus at-bats.

Gonzales, who played with Robertson's dad in the minors, knew the tools this Texan had. Even so, Pay Day's prowess with the bat and on the basepaths blew the skipper away.

"Payton was a well-deserved All-Star," the skipper said. "Obviously the stolen base king now, setting the pioneer league all-time record. And he also played shortstop well for us all year. I think we gave him maybe three, fours days off the whole summer. Very, very deserving all-star recognition."

Dave Matthews earned the title of 2023 PBL Knockout King. The league couldn't reasonably give it to anyone else.

NoCo competed in more Knockout Rounds than any other team, tying with Missoula for most Knockout Round wins in the league this season. They went 4-4 in their eight attempts. "Dinger Dave" was directly responsible for three of those wins, all of which came at home.

Overall, Matthews mashed 13 Knockout Round round trippers this year, including four on July 1 vs. Billings. He hit two homers during that game too, including the game-tying tater in the bottom of the ninth to complete a nine-run comeback that led to the Knockout Round. The Newtown, Conn. native appeared in all eight of the Owlz Knockout Rounds and went without a homer just twice.

His 22 home runs during the season ranks second in Owlz franchise history, just one behind the record. That total also tied him for fifth in the league this season. Matthews amassed 40 total extra-base hits, which tied him for 19th in the PBL and helped him accrue a .622 slugging percentage.

A staple in the heart of the hooters' order, "Dinger Dave" lived up to his nickname.

"Dave established himself as a as a power hitting outfielder. We were really, really proud of how he finished out," Gonzales said. "He was, of course, our Knockout Round selection every time. It was a lot to ask him to do that, but it felt like he was more often on the winning side than he was the losing side. It was definitely big to have Dave in the Knockout Round."

Stay tuned for more news and notes as the Owlz offseason continues. Follow the Owlz on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for fun, engaging content, and check out our interview podcast, Winter Meetingz, for new episodes over the next few months.

Hootie Hoo!

